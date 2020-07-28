Transcript for Trump doubles down on defense of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19

We never need to clarify your position on the see I think after he retreated. Video making claims that its. It's the the its recommendations of many of the peoples of people including doctors. Many doctors think it is extremely successful. The hydroxy clerk would. Coupled with the zinc and perhaps the sits reminds him but that many doctors think it's extremely good. And some people don't some people I think it's become very political. I happen to believe in it I would to agonize you know I took it for fourteen day period. And that I'm here tonight and here. I happen to think it's. It works in the early stages. They Frontline. Medical people believe that to some many. And so will take a look at it but is the one thing we know it's been out for a long time that particular. Formula and that's what essentially what it is the pill. And it's been for malaria lupus and other things. It it's safe. It doesn't cause problems I had no problem I had absolutely no problem felt no different didn't feel good bad or indifferent I. And I tested as you know it didn't. It didn't get me and it's not going to. Hopefully hurt anybody so we know from that shipment because it's been so many years from a safety standpoint and save. I happen to think based on what I've read I've read a lot about hydroxy. I happen to think that it has an impact especially at the earliest there was some very good tested. Ford and the doctor from Yale came up with a very very strong. Testament to there was a group of doctors yesterday a large group that were put on the Internet and for some reason the Internet wanted to take them down. And that took them off against Porter took them off and I think FaceBook took them off I don't know why did it very respected doctors. And there was a new. A woman who was spectacular in her statements about it and that she's had tremendous success with it. And they took her horses I don't know lock her up but they took little baby that a good reason maybe they didn't I don't know I can only say that from my standpoint. And based on a lot of Reading and a lot of knowledge about it I think it. Could have a very positive impact in the early stages. And I don't think you lose anything by doing it. Other than politically. It doesn't seem to be too popular you know why because I recommend it when I recommend something they like to say don't use it.

