Transcript for Trump remembers coronavirus victims

Cases in New York area New Orleans Detroit Boston and used and are declining. Denver's Seattle Philadelphia Washington DC Atlanta and Nashville Indianapolis and Saint Louis. Are all stable and declining all parts of the country are either in good shape getting better in all cases getting better. And we're seeing very little of that where going to look at as a superseding hot spot. Things are moving along really idea horrible situation that we've been confronted with but they're moving along. As we express our gratitude for these hard fought gains however. We continue to mourn with thousands of families across the country is loved ones have been stolen from us by. The invisible enemy. We grieve by their side as one family. It's great American family. And we do grieve. We also stand in solidarity with the thousands of Americans. Who are real in waging a brave fight against the virus. We're doing everything in our power to heal the sick and to gradually reopen our nation. And to safely get our people back to work they want to get back to work and they want to get back to work soon. There's a hunger for getting our country back and it's happening and it's happening faster than people with thing. Ensuring the health of our economy is vital to ensure the health of our nation these goals work in tandem they worked side by side. It's clear that our aggressive strategy to slow the spread his hard work in and is saving countless lives. For those who are infected we have taken unprecedented action to ensure they have the highest level of care anywhere in the world.

