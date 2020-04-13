Transcript for Trump shares campaign-style montage praising his handling of coronavirus outbreak

With that I have a couple of interesting we have few. Clips that we're just gonna put up what could turn the lights a little bit lower I think you'll find a majestic and that will. Answer assumed graciousness I'll ask music lessons because she's so guilty but to get it. But most importantly we're gonna get back on two key reason we're here. Which is the success we're having okay please see the voter. He doesn't want concern right now with the tools country. We're concerned about the chronic virus because they're hearing a lot of these about it right now. But the reality is comparing it to the flu for example it's not even close to be at this stage what if it is force but it. It is is a moment where Levy is countries put politics aside a little bit of pride aside and Joliet US officials should US. Professionals such as yourself get involved how worried should Americans being about corona virus quarterbacks is not the cause of major is the United States. We've asked them to accelerate whatever they're doing in terms of a vaccine. And we'll be suspend. To the United States for the next thirty days. The federal government has set for today I am officially declaring a man. Emergency Medicare patients can now visit any doctor buss owner of video conference that no additional cost the first one million masks will be even though. As there were more cases and it was clear that it was spreading out of China. Where it originated. The president took this move he was widely criticized for. Democrats and even some Republicans at the time. Which was he holds the number of flights from China into the US. The idea was to halt the spread of the disease keep transitions to a minimum. It was accused of xenophobia and he was accused of making a racist move. At the end of the day. It was probably effective because it did actually take a pretty aggressive measure. Against the spread of the virus. This team is on it didn't respond soon we'll midnight early in the morning. And they've. Thus far been doing everything that they can do and I want to say thank you don't want to say that I appreciated. He returns calls he reaches out. He's been proactive. We got that. Mercy shut down here in Los Angeles that was directly because. He sent to doubt here 2000. Medical units came to the state California these FMS these these field medical stations. And that's been very very helpful. The president has been out. Outstanding after all there's the vice president's been outstanding members of the credit virus passed hors beer neighbors. Bonds we get asked if we could have New Jersey could have access to a piece of the bids that are on the US and it S comfort in the president came back. Call me a short few minutes before I walked in here to say indeed they would grant to New Jersey so that's a big. Step fraud is an additional all the other capacity. That news is totally hot off the press and I think the president and vice president of the world would call together. President trump approved Arizona's request. For a presidential major disaster declaration. I want to thank the precedent for a quick turnaround. We requested this I don't know Wednesday. That we had approval by Saturday morning and we are grateful. To the administration for their continued support. And responsiveness. Well first of all I wanna thank though though the president the vice president for doing and I'm really good job of communicating all the governors. So we can give you hundreds of clips like that from. Governors including democratic. Democrat as I call them governors which is actually the Qwikster. We can give you hundreds of clips just like that we have them. We did what this to go into a long.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.