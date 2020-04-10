Transcript for Trump’s physician says he has made ‘substantial progress’ since COVID-19 diagnosis

Good evening and thanks for streaming with us I'm Diana sales from ABC news headquarters we are monitoring the latest developments tonight regarding president trumps health after he tested positive for covad nineteen. Late Saturday the president's position so the president continues to do well and has made substantial progress since his diagnosis. Doctor Sean Conley went on to say the president completed his second dose of rum does appear without complication. And has been moving around the medical suite without difficulty. Coming also said of the president that while not out of the woods the team remains cautiously optimistic. ABC's Reno Roy has the latest. Order begin tonight the president speaking to the American people after being admitted to Walter Reed medical center as he battles covic nineteenth saying he believes he'll be back at the White House soon. I came here wasn't feeling so well. I feel much better now we're working hard to get me all the way back you don't know over the next period of the few days I guess that's the real test so we'll be seeing what happens. Live video message comes after confusion and questions over transparency. About the president's condition. He also experienced difficulty breathing. No no he has not never did. However sources close to the president tell ABC news. He was in fact having difficulty breathing and receives supplemental oxygen Friday at the White House after his oxygen levels dropped his doctors said he was happy about the president's condition at a press briefing today but a source familiar with the president's health told reporters shortly after his vitals over the last 24 hours or very concerning. And the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We are still not on a clear path to a full recovery. Multiple news outlets now reporting it was White House chief of staff mark meadows who made those comments also many questions about when trump was diagnosed his doctor issuing a memo clarifying the timeline saying he incorrectly used the term 72 hours in the news conference earlier today when he meant. 48 hours when he meant date to. The president first tweeting just after midnight on Friday that he and the First Lady had tested positive for -- nineteen many now focusing on this Rose Garden ceremony last Saturday for Supreme Court nominee Amy Cuddy buried as a potential super spreader event. Several in attendance confirmed positive including Chris Cristi who was part of the president's debate prep team the former New Jersey governor announced this evening he checked himself into a hospital as a precautionary measure because it is history with asthma. Meantime 77 year old former vice president Joseph bind and says he and his wife Jill both tested negative and a town hall tonight when asked about the lack of PPE provided to essential workers by the truck administration. I didn't say he didn't want to attack the president a made his diagnosis. And said this. If that's not the president responsible and what the hell but that gazes responsibility. They don't care but they don't care about much of anybody. Now they start green Chevrolet ABC news Washington. Lasted about. Rita thanks and we will continue to monitor developments on the president's health and we'll keep you updated throughout the night here on ABC news live I'm Diane Macedo thanks for streaming with us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.