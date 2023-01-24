‘Trust doesn't work anymore’: Doctor on the state of the doctor-patient relationship

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Dr. F Perry Wilson about his new book "How Medicine Works and When It Doesn't: Learning Who to Trust to Get and Stay Healthy."

January 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live