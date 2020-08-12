Transcript for UK rolls out 1st doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

That breaking news the UK rolling out the first doses of a corona virus vaccine to British citizens. Less than a week after becoming the first western nation to approve alcove in nineteen vaccine there's ninety year old Margaret Keane in getting a round of applause from health care workers. After she got the vaccine and that same vaccine could be authorized here in the US by the end of the week foreign correspondent James wasserman is in London with delayed. Yes. Minding behind the mosque. Nineteen year old grandmother Margaret Keenan is this morning the first person in the world to receive the fines and beyond take vaccine for being very. We look well I want. But now it's headed your way she tends 91 next week says it was the best any that they present. This. Item handy fifty homes have saved from Constance that. I'm spending his district paid this made smaller man didn't put my family members and then we see what happens in the media. Britain is the first nation to approve it with a roll out at seventy hospitals across the country what I would just say to. All those who who has. Tom great B and you've seen. Didn't take it easy pull TC people take the vaccine this morning enormous number of people to be taking in the next. Few days. And the second patient to get the shot was AT one year old William Shakespeare this really. The second six dates in the history books. The first 800000 doses of being given to those eighteen years and older health care work is announcing her himself. The logistics complex. The drug need to be kept at 94 degrees below zero. We each patient receiving two doses three weeks apart. Brett says the United States will soon start the organization fruitful this week. Okay. People goods well. The US schools these celebrations like these very soon. So mulled dirt will need as second Daisuke missed three weeks. That these will be fully inoculated and about a week off to about her on the fifth of January's that there isn't Betty long ride officials are urging caution Dez Bryant the celebrations. But this does feel a bell at the beginning of the end for very long coded nightmare. At least those first steps James and I'm curious what's the mood like canary in line then how are people feeling at. About as sexy. I think is steady jubilant to mean what they need greeted the government is a great public messaging campaign in new best of them older decide that and Christmas jump 'cause she she said herself. If she wants people to go out and get the vaccine she said she's felt kind of blessed to do it she wants others to follow safe. But it about you but I found William Shakespeare it's been incredible example of what a great story could make that kind of thing up and get this he's actually from the pot of Britain. Way and William Shakespeare the playwright was problem I mean I love not. I've been in all seriousness get this is very very kind of serious issue to get people to want to take the vaccine as well it. Jubilation in Britain today but they will move on to this public messaging campaign we're gonna see. Famous people probably take the vaccine publicly we know when the queen takes it we will then find out. Royals are gonna get in only accident going to be publicly thanking. Health look as we've seen them Health Minister crying on national television talking about just how important they say is I've won scientists say. That that raw understandable concerns about the vaccine given that it's happened very quickly and there's not a lot of public knowledge about how vaccines are developed. But not legitimate concerns and I think we're gonna hear that message over never again that you just do need to take this vaccine if you want to be safe. So that's getting that message out that but then as logistics involved and actually doing this man that this vaccine is he can't. Minus 94 degrees still very well getting to big hospitals like this seventy others around the country but what about getting it to smaller residential. Anaheim's when it might be 1215 members of that can I be needing. Moving them around PM August gonna have to come back in three weeks it's gonna be even colder back towels to lose again as a consultant and in the middle of wind sent. And then we are now dead in recent solar sanctions. By the end of December for Christmas which means that may be another sense of corona virus in January. Right in the middle of what we want to roll this vaccine out. Reynolds a little they see the Greg CNN takes an agency about. We have now left the European Union but they kind of transition period ends on December that he does which means that we may be an issue getting the physical miles over from the era. Where has been given a Tim Belgium. Into the United Kingdom sight yes a lot of happiness today there's a long road ahead until everyone in this country funniest best seller even. And no question that all sounds very very complicated and James Watson for us there in London thank you for that report.

