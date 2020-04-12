Transcript for Understanding the COVID-19 vaccine

On the screen emergency position an ABC news medical contributor doctor Darian Sutton now for more on this vaccine doctor Sutton good morning you know we just got. How some of the airlines are we transporting in this case united will be transporting those vaccines and these are extremely. Cold temperatures so Kim on Twitter wants to know if the places that administer the vaccine are prepared to keep them. At the super low temperatures. That's great question so good morning Dan so the answer is most likely larger hospitals are more capable of holding these vaccines significantly lower temperatures I think the limiting factor won't be on more smaller hospitals more likely in rural areas. Happy capacity to hold that buys a vaccine at such low temperatures. And that might create a situation where the Internet vaccine for example which can be held at higher temperatures issued to these areas in the eyes of Max leadership letters it has a high level turnover and more capacity. And then actually gets injected as instill that cult. Great question so it before the vaccine is injected it has pulled out of the freezer and it is thought this is a crucial point because that either vaccine can they are or IPA's open during a vaccine can state are up to thirty days and so that really makes a difference in their show lacks. So it is not tilt cruise and one city's use armed it is thought sports news. On it and ask another question from Twitter Luke asks if we could create the Coleman nineteen back seen this safely. So quickly and then why don't we always do it this way. This is so this is a question about whether or not it's being roster to past and and I hear this question I think it's important to talk about how this process is done some number one. The MR NA vaccine is a brand new technology but not his newest people may think it is it is not just the ballot this year. This technology has been researched and as early as 2003 during the SARS outbreak on the differences between this type of vaccine and other vaccines and one basis built in a lab numbered years this is not needed to be grown as other vaccines are which takes a significant about a time also vaccine researchers usually limited by humane thing which is bonding and cases. With the federal funding provided by programs such as operation in war speed and the amount of teachers that are simply available given the fact that the buyers so widespread. It is created a good environment or produce and predator attack suspects in but it is not. Rushed to great explanation doctor sent thank you and Anna how charter do you think it will be Tim vaccination could general public as opposed to that first wave of front line workers and people on long term care facilities. So this is. The tall operational heat that is going to take a tremendous amount of public health education if you look at the uptake in use and flu vaccines for example in the last ten years as reported by the CDC. The average amount abuse is about forty by percent among adults. And as I stated or the goal is to get approximately 60% of the American population the use of vaccines we're gonna take a lot of education a lot of transparency. A lot of confidence and he's the instilled in the public. And president elect Joseph Biden says he's asking people to Wear a mask. For 100 days when he takes office how much of an impact could that make. A tremendous impact how many analysts and scientist and epidemiologist particularly if we were all wearing mask at least 95%. We could see about a 130000. Lives by just and that's simple eat so I think it's a great recommendation that think it's necessary. And I get so many questions on Twitter about the mortality rate the Coleman mortality rate across age groups. Is under 1% so how do you respond to people who look at that low death rate and thinks it's not that big a deal lords low risk to gather and not Wear a mask and take precautions like. I get the same question from patients and friends and I think that the answer is how are you calculating that. When you're referencing that number are most likely people referencing the mortality rate which is a number of the virus and the deaths met iris compared to the general population. A better numbers a look at some numbers such as he aged fatality rate or the infection Italian race. And this looks at those who are impacted and those who died from the infection and that number is significantly higher and that is the reason why our hospitals are reaching capacity and we're reaching a true crisis because although the majority of people who have a relatively good symptoms and not have to require hostile intervention. 25% of those people will require hostile incidents in a powerful civilization and that's where those desperate increased significantly that's ever happened to. Nantucket Darian satin we appreciate your time as always thank you. Thank you remember if you have questions about the nineteen you can tweak them to me at Diane Armas Italy will answer as many as we can right here on the air.

