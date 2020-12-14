Transcript for UPS, FedEx team up to deliver COVID-19 vaccine

Our Victor komando is at a hospital in Louisville, Kentucky where the first shipment of the vaccine. It is about to arrive Victor good morning. Diane good morning from outside the university of global hospital where in just a matter of minutes. They are expected to receive their first shipment of the rotavirus vaccine were told it really won't be wasting much time around 1030 he'll start administering the vaccine served group of doctors and nurses. Keep in mind we're just a few miles away from the UPS world port it over their operations are definitely ramping up. Let's give you an inside view. From the cockpit of that historic first flight on Sunday UPS on the way to retrieve shipments of the vaccine for Michigan before bringing it back to the world for global. The pilot calling it a moment of hope and change. FedEx following suit. Taking their shipment back to their hub in Memphis. These rivals turn TV through operation warp speed both immediately started sorting that precious cargo every single shipment of this vaccine. We'll have some pretty. Hi tech tracking devices on them Pfizer has their own as did UPS and FedEx they can monitor precise location point 47. You'll also be able to read temperature which is so important because as we have been reporting that Pfizer vaccine needs to be kept extremely cold. Diane definitely a complicated undertaking and it seems like so far so good picture can down the Kentucky thanks Victor.

