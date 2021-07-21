Transcript for US beach volleyball player tests positive as COVID-19 cases surge in Tokyo

Tokyo officials say Kobe case is there have surged 155%. Over the past seven days. A beach volleyball players now the latest American athlete to test positive as officials say. They're still considering canceling the games altogether with the opening ceremony just two days away ABC's Kenneth Mullen is in the Olympic bubble in Tokyo. With more on this high Kenneth what's the latest on his positive Cason and what does it mean for team USA. Or dialing on this American beach volleyball player is in quarantine here in Tokyo be tested positive at the airport. USA volleyball has not release his name but here's what we do know that he's in quarantine again. At a local hotel. And also when it comes to his sport. We understand that even though volleyball qualifies employees it appears he can replace an athlete top until Thursday evening. So they saw a chance for him to be replaced ahead of that. Sunday match how does that further that person's partner then if they have to play with someone new. Very double court T imagine. God knowing that you have trained with this person you qualify with than we've gone through the ups and downs of trying to make it to the Olympics through the Olympic trials. And then there's his last minute replacement but when it comes a team USA a lot of these athletes die and they know we each other. And so hopefully won't be that big of a difference for his partner where his playing partner but still. Yeah it's big to be pretty tough. That it chief of Tokyo 20/20 organizing committee said that officials will continue discussions. As they monitor cases has given any more talks about potential cancellations. Well no public talk we don't know exactly what's going on behind closed doors but you with being Diane they've got to be talking about this. When it comes to this the surgeon numbers here and when you drop that. Blind eyes that bomb on this yesterday about eleventh hour possibility of an eleventh hour cancellation it was like a ripple effect through the globe with people. You know know that 111000 athletes will make their way to this country over the next two weeks. Tens of thousands of people connected these connected to these games are already poured into this country who when you're talking about those numbers of those who. Are coming to this country connected to this game and the fact that we've had about what seventy or eighty positive cases since July 1. That number amazing small but here's why it matters to die he had help ex was a raising alarm warning that this virus is spreading faster. Been during the third wave of infections at the beginning of the year just today Tokyo reported. IA six month high of new cases more than 18100. Or so you add all that together in this is not a good recipe. Meanwhile women's basketball players you bird and baseball player Eddie Alvarez will be carrying the American flag at the opening ceremonies are looking tell us about why they were selected. What are selected because they're pretty bad you know what they were selected by either team members on teen USA about 600 athlete. I voted for them to be the flag bearers a let me tell you about them they've got an impressive CV here each of them Sue Bird or four time Olympic champion. And baseball player Eddie Alvarez of putting fourteen Olympic silver medalist in speed skating. Again they were chosen by their fellow athletes that's how high esteem they are there is seen there. Byrd made her debut and happens to the other four she won four straight gold medals. It's trying to get her fit our Reza has competed in the games of four curly plays pro for the Miami Marlins Maier leads. He's the first baseball player could be a flag bearer in the opening ceremony. For the US. Now organizers say that this is the most gender equal Olympics in history what do they mean by that. What they mean as is the turning point and it's incredible to see especially when you can hear the numbers. Men to women. Over the past that just really the history of these games that let me give you those numbers that it will lift the budget numbers. Diane but these are so impressive let me give them to you. This is up from 45% of the last games and Tony sixteen. Organizers had said that women accounted for nearly 49%. Of the 111000 athletes and again that's up from 45% of the last open 2016. And Rio it was just 2.2. Percent at the 19100 games. And Paris the first to have female athletes. And when the games returned to pairs and 20/20 four. There is anticipated to be full gender parity with the same number of female athletes. To man. How about that Diane. Permanent times are changing Kenneth Monday in Tokyo. Thank you friends. Thank you. And let's grade infectious disease specialist ABC news contributor doctor Simone Weil's for more on this doctor while it's great to see it thanks for being here. When you look at the number of cases in the Olympic village so far how worried are you. And what do you think the chances are of them needing to cancel its games at the last minute. Index. I had in me. I'm definitely concerned. About. Increasing each day I know that. Hair on so you know it must be you really just aren't into them as well I see that there's going to be a lot of going on behind closed doors about what's the best step all wearing. Cheating is that we want me shall everybody's safe and I'm sure there's a lot of it. Is ensure that that's happening do you think that ended the day it. Really easy I'll watch it would be great it is time and weather. In order to sort of game and be able to meet all gains. Now a new study is also suggesting that Johnson Johnson vaccine could be less effective. Against the dealt a variant yesterday the CDC director faced some tough questions. About why the US is taking so long to authorize booster shot so you think this is going to accelerate that conversation and how should we be looking. At this new study data. Absolutely hate being there is any definite anymore stations about what to do with this information about the time and hasn't seen. I'm with arts high. With that don't have to Harry and ending their number. I'd be more than likely. There was probably about a booster shots or those I had it on either way at the Johnson Johnson scene itself. All are pending in my age is used in the art being seen either the IR agreement are just to ensure that he grew and action especially parents it's. And how concerned should it be about. I mean it right not everyone is no breakthrough cases but I really want to stress that's. He is still are rare and no it's an hour right now about Italy. And then I didn't and I'm million people CNET and thousands taking a break Barry. We will want. And seeing you know on number is all I think. I shouldn't still say it didn't seem. Now some students start going back to school as early as today considering the spread of the delta Marianne what should parents and school officials be doing to maintain safety. Really wanting to show and back in school and second which are not written things. I really strong opponent making a want to wears them I really each. Really hard to distinguish those have been vaccinated curses don't have Maxine and I think is just say I want a clean in order. Arts and he Malaysian. Absolutely in court bench in an quarantining those are being immediately it's an ancient. At. School want to show our personal learning you know the next. Passion and what are not. In states where they ban school districts from implementing mass mandates we know that. The CDC and the APR mixed in terms of what their recommendations are for masking and schools. About how to schools that don't have that option mitigate the spread. One of the things that perhaps there is seen more discussions between the boats and especially Newsday is aware the vaccination rates or adding a million meets. All the politics aside and comes it's really about what you say it's our children. Current doctors and on wild always good to talk to doctor thank you are having holds.

