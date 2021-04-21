The tropical destination hopes to lure visitors back as part of its "visit, vaccinate, vacation" plan, where people can stay for several weeks at one of its resorts to get two doses.

All Americans 16 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines

As of Monday, all adults in the U.S. are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. President Joe Biden had moved up the adult eligibility deadline from May 1 to April 19.