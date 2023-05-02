US surgeon general declares loneliness epidemic

Clinical psychologist Dr. Jeff Gardere discusses the health risks associated with loneliness and the new advisory issued by Surgeon General Vivek Murthy to address what he called an epidemic.

May 2, 2023

