The USNS Mercy hospital ship arrives in Los Angeles to assist COVID-19 cases

More
A second ship, the USNS Comfort, is set to arrive in New York on Monday.
3:00 | 03/27/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The USNS Mercy hospital ship arrives in Los Angeles to assist COVID-19 cases
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"A second ship, the USNS Comfort, is set to arrive in New York on Monday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"69841590","title":"The USNS Mercy hospital ship arrives in Los Angeles to assist COVID-19 cases","url":"/Health/video/usns-mercy-hospital-ship-arrives-los-angeles-assist-69841590"}