Transcript for ‘Second vaccine is likely to enter Phase 3 in a matter of days,’ Trump says

Her repeatedly we are. Very very advanced you're hearing about it and you'll be hearing them out at a lot more in the next two weeks. We will achieve a victory over the virus by unleashing America's scientific genius which is what it is. I'm. Here for proud to announce at this morning. The more Daryn vaccine has officially entered phase three already. And that's phase three clinical trials the final stage. Before approval. There's never been anything like this in terms of speed nothing even close a second vaccine is likely to enter phase three. In a matter of days under operation warp speed. We've shaved years off of the time that it takes to develop a vaccine. In some cases many years. And we've done it while maintaining the FDA gold standard for safety. This is the fastest a vaccine for a noble path to -- has ever gone who's never again like this. And if you look at where we are by. Phase three we can say ever gone by far. For additional promising candidates are expected to enter final trials. In the coming weeks including the nova vax vaccine being developed. Right here at this facility it's an incredible facility.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.