Transcript for Vaccine rollout delay

We're hearing from Americans all over the country getting or trying to get the call that vaccine as the US death toll nears 400000. But so far only about a third of the available vaccine doses have been administered. For more on this let's bring in infectious disease expert an ABC news medical contributor doctor Todd Allen actor Aaron hello again so. On the one hand we have the CDC saying only about a third of distributed vaccines have been administered. On the other hand we have pleases a Dodger Stadium for example saying they're about to run out so what's going on. I know how frustrating this sounds die and of course it is so important way out of his. Pandemic is going to be through masking it through vaccination and vaccination role already has been challenging so far the first mightily getting the vaccine. Has really been incredible and his scientists to investigators all the volunteers in the trial but he. Handed the batons was we have. Captain Carey does the next smile we have to run faster but. Problem is limited supply excessive demand and unpredictable. Quantity of distribution. Black B Inge infrastructure and investment. And we need to cook collaborated between the feds and the states. Those are the things we need to do to get this right. Spinal that Mara about the unpredictable quantity of distribution because it seems like right now I mean we do we do we have more vaccine and is being administered so it feels like. That surplus of vaccines is in the wrong places. Right so imagine this is a match our department of public health is waiting to receive the vaccine. The may get word a few days before that you were gonna received as many thousand doses now at this point you have to try to coordinate an. Good to get you to all the spots you don't around the stage and act. Point you also want to make sure that proves that patients are actually showing up all coordination is challenging not to mention look at our system so far. We have come to actually metered roughly about two thirds of our health care workers but the question is why hasn't been a hot. Your present at this point three remembered there's still vaccine. Hesitancy not only did we didn't communities outside her front line providers but with Frontline providers as well of their meeting people saying we have to. I'm gonna wait a little longer to live next vaccine clinic so there's a lot of inconsistencies here. And the nineteen is promising to distribute 100 million vaccine doses within his first 100 days in office. How ambitious do you think that is and how much we'll help if they can pull it off given the current backlog. Right so remember history. Okay dig deep into the past in 1950s. When we had to roll of the polio vaccine and started slow but he got the ouster let me tell you were also doing better. Okay hand if we can keep. I do believe that the one million doses a day after the first three months I didn't think that's reasonable its ambitious. We can do this we just have to run faster and we need more companies could entered the game I'm really hoping that the Johnson and Johnson's single dose vaccine comes through that's gonna make things a lot better for us. All right doctor Todd Allen always great to have you thank you.

