Vaccine Watch: Are China and Russia cutting corners on safety?

ABC News’ Bob Woodruff reports on concerns that Russia and China are skipping key measures to determine safety and effectiveness in the race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.
3:56 | 09/30/20

