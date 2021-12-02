Vaccine Watch: Doses come to major pharmacies

ABC News’ Bob Woodruff reports on the rollout this week of COVID-19 vaccine doses to pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens, and whether underserved communities will have access.
5:33 | 02/12/21

Vaccine Watch: Doses come to major pharmacies

