-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, October 7, 2020
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Faltering US economy
-
Now Playing: Ballot Watch: Colorado and Utah’s successful mail-in voting
-
Now Playing: Matt Dowd: ‘Pressure is really on Mike Pence’ in VP debate
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 & the election: Tony Green thought COVID was a hoax, until family died
-
Now Playing: Nurse donates her kidney to baby boy
-
Now Playing: Images of brutal attack on Los Angeles officers made public
-
Now Playing: Dr. Anthony Fauci says US could hit 400,000 COVID-19 deaths
-
Now Playing: Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence debate tonight
-
Now Playing: Over a dozen White House staffers have been infected with COVID-19, more at risk
-
Now Playing: Man reunites with donkey lost in Glass Fire
-
Now Playing: 2 former ISIS members charged in death of US hostages
-
Now Playing: Voters share why economy is a top issue amid the pandemic
-
Now Playing: Debra Messing and Mandana Dayani want to make voting sexy
-
Now Playing: Should you get an antibody test?
-
Now Playing: White House-related COVID-19 infections grow
-
Now Playing: What we know about President Trump’s steroid treatment
-
Now Playing: ‘We’re toast’: Teacher drops off zoom call and 2nd graders hilariously try to behave
-
Now Playing: Speaker Nancy Pelosi weighs in on coronavirus misinformation from Trump