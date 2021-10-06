Vaccine Watch: US vaccines in high demand around the world

More
ABC News’ Bob Woodruff reports on worldwide demand for vaccines as unvaccinated countries continue being hit hard by COVID-19, even as some Americans resist getting the shot.
5:29 | 06/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Vaccine Watch: US vaccines in high demand around the world

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:29","description":"ABC News’ Bob Woodruff reports on worldwide demand for vaccines as unvaccinated countries continue being hit hard by COVID-19, even as some Americans resist getting the shot.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"78186926","title":"Vaccine Watch: US vaccines in high demand around the world","url":"/Health/video/vaccine-watch-us-vaccines-high-demand-world-78186926"}