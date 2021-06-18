24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Vaccines for all age groups needed to control pandemic: Medical expert

ABC News&rsquo; Linsey Davis speaks with Dr. Richard Besser, the former acting CDC director, on Pfizer's announcement on safety and effectiveness for their vaccine for children 5 to 11.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live