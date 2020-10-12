Transcript for Your Voice: Doctors talk fighting the pandemic on the front lines

We've heard from doctors on the front lines is kind and we'd like to do it again today to listen to them. As we speak about their daily struggles as hospitals reach these capacities in patients fight for their lives. Yeah. Literally within the last four days lying and my wife's been flipped upside down because I have. Completely re committed my priorities today icu because we've just didn't so overwhelmed we're running out of space we're running out of supplies advanced. We have a shortage of providers. So as a result doctor such as myself are leveraging her skill sets to work outside of our. Most familiar comforts. There are hospitals trying to transfer all around to our hospital. And how careful the scariest part of what I see our patients who are agonizing to brief me just cannot breathe. Just so their clawing. Messages they're getting agitated because you don't know. Why they can't breeze. I'm getting our core. Written dad's publication in icu which is of course always. Tragic problem and and this is always the same breath. More now there are discussing it like witness that can be made ready for that way to and it. But it patient who's in need of that that just within minutes it's just sort of very difficult place. So the hospital and I'm working an independent ice useful. We head toward four beds. For overflow beds and now and we had other hospitals around the city trying to transfer to their icu patients says he didn't have capacity to four who are hospital. So we're bursting at the seams on the teams are working harder they're working as far as they can and we're trying to get news media specialist personnel from out of state to help us now. I don't think we're we're we're just. We're running on empty here. The voices of our doctors as they grapple with the this pandemic.

