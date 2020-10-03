Transcript for Washington state has coronavirus in 3 different nursing homes

And staying on the West Coast Washington State is reporting infections in at least three different nursing homes. The life care facility consider the epicenter of the outbreak has seen at least twenty deaths. Scott said look checks father is at that facility and Scott joins us live now Scott. First of all house your father doing. So the best we know he's doing fine he's not experience saying they're critical symptoms. But it's scary. When they see it's difficult to get any kind and decent information. The son of frustrated what does have been like what where you're hitting obstacles. Frustration doesn't mean the start to explain what's going on good CDC remains quiet. They're rested and people just don't know there's miscommunication. And some people don't move for use in with whatever they want to say. And other people don't know what to say. So getting accurate information getting timely information. Is then won among the most difficult parts of the. And Scott I know you actually contracted the virus tell me about how you found that out and how do you feel. Luckily right now I feel really bad on Wednesday by a felt horrible. So I visited my father at like yours senator. Trying to track then. The virus. Last Wednesday. It all hit me like a freight train. Including the temperature shortness of breath caught all of this statistics. Went to Swedish hospital and they were incredible in the emergency room mean and negative pressure room. Japanese. Reading things to help my lawns. And within a couple of days I was pretty much back to normal. It's it's a nasty one that can hit very fast and very hard in especially if I'm a healthy guy. It will hit the older and the people that are infirm much much harder and that's the biggest fear this whole virus. Scott how do you feel your care compares to the carrier father is getting and other residents at that facility. Mike here was a 100%. Absolutely plus fantastic. And what we know about the facility. Idea of human. There they are giving them minimum here possible. Thank you it's because they're working in uncharted waters they don't know what to do they don't know how to do. They weren't trained well we're virus of this nature. Get all they can basically do is feed the patients. And we are wishing you and your father a good health right now and we hope at the very least you start to get more answers Scott thanks for joining us. Thank you very much.

