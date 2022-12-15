White House addresses surge in COVID cases during winter season

White House COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha relayed the need for vaccinations as COVID cases resurge during the winter season.

December 15, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live