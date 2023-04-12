More women died in pregnancy during the pandemic than previous years: CDC

The report from the CDC shows that the risk is even higher for women of color and ABC News medical contributor Dr. Darien Sutton breaks down the latest data.

April 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live