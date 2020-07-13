Transcript for A look into the world of chimpanzees

@drjashton. Well, our next guest is a renowned primotoligist. She's running the longest chimpanzee study in the world. Congratulations on 60 years since you first began studying chimpanzees. In what is now Tanzania. What are some of the most surprising things you learned studying them over the years? Well, I think, you know, first of all, at the beginning, it was how like they are with their behaviors, their gestures, kissing, embracing, they can use and make tools, the fact they can be violent and brutal, but also loving and altruistic. They're like us in all these ways. I think right now the amazing thing is, after 60 years studying the same group of chimpanzees, we're still learning new things. It's like if you're watching a group of people. New ideas crop up. New behaviors start. That means an evolving culture. You talk about we're still learning from the chimpanzees, and you were there with them at the beginning, from the age of 26, what did you learn about yourself? What did the chimpanzees teach you about you? I don't think they taught me anything -- well, I was born loving animals. My dreams of going to Africa and living with them the wild animals, began when I read tarzan when I was 10. When I got there, yes, it was a big challenge, mountainous, there were Buffalo and leopards in those days. It's what I always dreamed of. It didn't teach anything except this is what I was meant to do. It confirmed that love of the animal world and as you know, we're in the middle of this global pandemic, what should this outbreak teach us about our relationship as humans with the natural world? Well, it should teach us that we brought this pandemic to a large extent on ourselves. We have disrespected the natural world, we disrespected animals, and we've been cutting down forests, animals are being driven into closer contact with people. They're being trafficked. Animals of different species being crowded together in the wild animal meat markets in Asia. And this creates an environment for a virus or a bacteria, a virus in this case to jump from an animal to a person. The other thing which people really must recognize is that our intensive animal farming, factory farms which are being described as concentration camps for animals, they, too, provide this sort of condition which makes it possible and has made it possible many times for a disease from an animal to jump to a person. So we've got to start respecting the natural world. And it's the disrespect of the natural world that's led to the climate crisis. We'll come out of this pandemic eventually, we always do, we came out of the black death and the Spanish flu. But climate change, if we don't get together soon and start respecting the natural world and realizing we're a part of it and not separated from it, then it's going to be a very, very bleak look for our great-great-grandchildren. That leads me right to our next question, you talk about climate change, we've seen stories now, air quality improving, you can see for yourself the waters of Venice clearing up, do signs of nature healing itself during this pandemic, does that give you hope of what's possible? Well, it gives one hope as to what could happen if governments would recognize the threat of climate change the way they have recognized and acted on the threat of the pandemic, but governments are very reluctant, big business is very reluctant to change the way they operate and so my fear is, when this pandemic is over, there will be an absolute rush to get back to business as usual. And business as usual, a crazy idea that we can have unlimited global economic development on a planet with finite natural resources and a growing human population is crazy, and we've just got to think of a new way of relating to the natural world but come up with a new green economy for the sake of our as yet unborn children. Well, as I mentioned it's an honor the talk to you. We certainly appreciate you, Dr. Jane Goodall imparting such wisdom and so much experience with the natural world. Thank you for being with us on the program today. Oh, thank you for inviting me. Thank you.

