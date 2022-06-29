New York officials assessing potential spread after polio found in wastewater

Dr. John Brownstein, epidemiologist and Chief Innovation Officer at Boston Children’s Hospital, discusses the Rockland County, New York, polio case and whether the virus could be spreading.

