1 year since journalist Evan Gershkovich was detained in Russia

Shelby Holliday, senior video correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, talks about the campaign to get her colleague Evan Gershkovich, being held on espionage charges, freed from Russian detention.

March 29, 2024

