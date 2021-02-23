10 orangutans released back into the wild

More
The endangered orangutans were rescued from captivity and released back into their natural habitat in Indonesia.
3:04 | 02/23/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 10 orangutans released back into the wild
Yeah. I. Yeah. We'll. And I'm out of a bedroom behind it and relate. Come back I mean Avastin robust data Friday that he was done. But you know I'm book get a good enough women and children are home home. We. Got a new that we young man. Number X Colin. I. Yeah. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:04","description":"The endangered orangutans were rescued from captivity and released back into their natural habitat in Indonesia.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"76067263","title":"10 orangutans released back into the wild","url":"/International/video/10-orangutans-released-back-wild-76067263"}