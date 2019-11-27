For under $10 you can play with hedgehogs at this cafe in Moscow

More
The city also boasts cat, rabbit, owl, raccoon, snake and spider cafes.
0:59 | 11/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for For under $10 you can play with hedgehogs at this cafe in Moscow
It's. I. Yeah. Can you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:59","description":"The city also boasts cat, rabbit, owl, raccoon, snake and spider cafes. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"67344108","title":"For under $10 you can play with hedgehogs at this cafe in Moscow","url":"/International/video/10-play-hedgehogs-cafe-moscow-67344108"}