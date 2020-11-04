Nearly 1,000 dead from COVID-19 in the UK as of Thursday

More
Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to recover after he was admitted to a London hospital with a coronavirus infection earlier this week.
1:28 | 04/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Nearly 1,000 dead from COVID-19 in the UK as of Thursday

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:28","description":"Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to recover after he was admitted to a London hospital with a coronavirus infection earlier this week.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70096299","title":"Nearly 1,000 dead from COVID-19 in the UK as of Thursday","url":"/International/video/1000-dead-covid-19-uk-thursday-70096299"}