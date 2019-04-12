107 graves sprayed with anti-Semitic symbols in Jewish cemetery in France

More
In 2018, anti-Semitic acts increased by 74% in France.
0:32 | 12/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 107 graves sprayed with anti-Semitic symbols in Jewish cemetery in France
I mean. You know you. I me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:32","description":"In 2018, anti-Semitic acts increased by 74% in France.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"67502638","title":"107 graves sprayed with anti-Semitic symbols in Jewish cemetery in France","url":"/International/video/107-graves-sprayed-anti-semitic-symbols-jewish-cemetery-67502638"}