At least 12 arrested after Whatsapp rumor sparks lynching of 5

An incited crowd killed the five villagers after a rumor circulating on Whatsapp fueled speculation that they were child kidnappers, according to The Associated Press and local media reports.
1:05 | 07/02/18

