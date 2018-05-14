12 Islamist plots thwarted in the UK in past year, says spy chief

More
Even though ISIS has lost ground in Syria and Iraq, the U.K. and the EU will have to work together for years to come to tackle the extremist group, said MI5 chief Andrew Parker.
1:51 | 05/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 12 Islamist plots thwarted in the UK in past year, says spy chief

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55154769,"title":"12 Islamist plots thwarted in the UK in past year, says spy chief","duration":"1:51","description":"Even though ISIS has lost ground in Syria and Iraq, the U.K. and the EU will have to work together for years to come to tackle the extremist group, said MI5 chief Andrew Parker.","url":"/International/video/12-islamist-plots-thwarted-uk-past-year-spy-55154769","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.