13-year-old in England experiences a rare treat from a bird

More
A robin swooped across her garden to eat from her hand.
0:58 | 05/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 13-year-old in England experiences a rare treat from a bird
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:58","description":"A robin swooped across her garden to eat from her hand.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70885809","title":"13-year-old in England experiences a rare treat from a bird","url":"/International/video/13-year-england-experiences-rare-treat-bird-70885809"}