Transcript for 15 people in critical condition after carbon monoxide leak at hotel

Now to a major scare inside a super eight motel nearly fifty people had to be rushed to the hospital after a carbon monoxide leak at the most talent Winnipeg Canada. More than a dozen people are listed in critical condition but we're told there are now recovering. The leak set off an alarm in the boiler room carbon monoxide levels were nearly twenty times over the limit. Mary art is facing a lawsuit accused of deceiving customers on room prices and fees the Washington DC attorney general claims the hotel chains advertised rates. Were often misleading because they did include the fees that guess had to pay. When booking rooms on line. Those charges are sometimes called destination fees and can be as high as 95 dollars the suit claims nearly 200 hotels charge the fees. The company is not commenting.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.