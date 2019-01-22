$20 million soccer star aboard missing private plane in English Channel: Police

Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala was aboard a private plane that went missing over the English Channel on Monday night, French police confirmed to ABC News.
$20 million soccer star aboard missing private plane in English Channel: Police
