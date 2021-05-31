215 bodies found at school for Indigenous children

Residential schools were "an integral part of a conscious policy of cultural genocide" against the country's Indigenous population, according to a Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada report.
0:39 | 05/31/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for 215 bodies found at school for Indigenous children
The remains of 215. Children have been found in a mass grave at a former residential school in Canada the school was part of an effort to assimilate indigenous children by separating them from their families. It refer forced to convert to christianity the schools were in use until the 1970. A 28 year old Texas man has been arrested accused of planning a mass shooting at a Wal-Mart investigators and current county say they found guns and ammunition. At the home of Coleman Blevins who was reportedly on felony probation. Today's weather at the northeast rise out scattered storms in the plains and Texas and triple digit temperatures in parts of California and Arizona.

