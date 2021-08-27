Transcript for No 2nd explosion at Kabul hotel as previously believed: Pentagon

The Pentagon as you saw they're just held its briefing with the latest on the situation in Afghanistan. Are were political director Rick Klein joining us also our producer reported there from the Pentagon early Martinez who made a quick hop inside the briefing there to get dead it was here at ABC news live show what are headstart what do you -- with just the latest. And she is the latest information I think one day in the Kyra all of our attention is finding out now that there was not a second explosion yesterday she could you clarify what exactly happened and what the general and also John Kirby had to say. That parade what they're talking about winds that in the fog of war that's eternally here constantly been aware that that initial reports are maybe not always correct. This is proof that yesterday all day we were hearing that there were two suicide bombers. Wanna be having gay who who cause all of that destruction and all of fatalities and another line at the nearby Marriott hotel which is about 200 200 yards away. I'm we can get and got very thing information about what was going on at the end that area well and that the top of this briefing right there Gerald Taylor essentially saying we now have to correct ourselves because we are now learning that there is only one. Attacker one suicide bomb attack her and that was added to the main gauge. Many explained that the information was coming in and now they have better information and so they've been able to clarify that. I'm but again it goes to the whole point of how was one individual. Able to create. Such Havoc. And such devastation there I'm VA also clarified. That their work a little more than one gunman but appears. I yesterday general MacKenzie from cent com told reporters that there was gunfire that it is believed that some gunmen also fired into the crowd. Today Gerald Taylor should they are still investigating that they know that at least one position. There is aiming at the crowd but there are unaware of what happened to that individual. And if whether they were in fact others in what happened to them so much still remains to be determined. And the investigation continues time you heard their John Kirby a -- and talk about there's going to be a review but not going to be colleague criminal investigation is the one reporter phrases question. But what they are going to do is try to understand what happened there. So that in the future this doesn't get. Doesn't happen again. Father Gerald Taylor saying that already those cannot commanders on the ground. Are implementing changes come there that have taken place as are the result of yesterday's attack. And so therefore a note in a better way to try to protect. Their their forces. Another thing that has happened is that they confirmed that yes the Taliban has put into effect some of the requests are made. I'll for them to improve security around the airport. And we're also learning that as flights continue on until the very last day as we heard from secretary FM John Kirby. Leave the thing that's going to happen is that they're not going to tell us. How many more troops there are inside the airport. I said that ended today there are 5000. And between now and next Tuesday which is to draw down date of August 31 they're no longer gonna give us any more of days. About how many troops there are new ground but they will be able to security airport up until then and continued to you evacuate any people would need to do so. Already 5000 people still there at the airport awaiting flights care. And the general of course Cohen that a noble mission as US forces that continue to try to get everybody out of there minus any more death destruction explosions. Another. I heard a number of you asking. Also to the general and John Kerr beach about how the president the United States came forward yesterday instead we will Hutton she down those that are responsible. Met for killing innocent Afghans and US person out it we are coming after you. In light of these acts and what's going on and just trying to keep these evacuations. Going. The area is a massive hunt on for these killers. How how could that look Louis I mean we're well aware of an air campaign that could happen with strike fighters in gunships. Is that more than likely what it would look like because I know there is that ongoing emissions mission. To hunt them down those who killed innocent people yesterday in addition to getting those out through evacuation flights. Could this be something like I think of Tora Bora you'll remember the air campaign air when they got Intel about Osama bin Laden in the caves. And annexing you knew there was this mass of air campaign blown up caves looking for those terrorists. Is this the type of scenario we could see in Afghanistan. Once again if indeed they get good Intel on where these ice is K. Fighters are hiding out. It's unclear and you heard both. It's a secretary Trie and John in this shooting and general Taylor. Upbeat very very vague. About down because I Shiancoe elude cure everything you listed is probably under consideration. Palm but. Then things have to happen rank captain and gather the intelligence enough to figure out. Who may have ordered this who may have been behind his demanding try to figure out going after that supply networks. How oh did it get them materials to make this not devastating bomb. Com there are additional threats that they're concerned about the potential for car bombs on the case to the nature McKenzie talked about yesterday that those are still valid and concerns. That the military has for the security situation there outside the airport. I'm I've got to tell you that what is things that had we have been hearing about here depending on. Four months as the united states military would I was drawing down but 2500 American troops at they're gonna have their. Plays at the American military in the United States was going to be able to retain what they call their over the horizon counterterrorism. Two like strike ability. What does that mean. That means if they were able to target pattern find. On terror networks are were planning attacks against United States they would be able to target them from over the horizon not necessarily from inside the country anymore. But from other bases outside. Typically that means Jones typically that means aircraft typically. Everything that you listed dairy means maintaining intelligence. From overhead. Satellites may be eating us the spy planes but the whole point being. Gathering intelligence and main monitoring these terror groups planning attacks against the US and didn't having the capability to strike from afar. After August 31 United States is no longer going to be inside Afghanistan that day according to the president's timetable so. We are going to see now this attack. Against. That against the Marines and this sailor in the end the Syrian army personnel yesterday. Is going to be the first example of this over the horizon counterterrorism. Ability that president Biden has been talking about. IBC when he was talking about this he was talking about threats against Americans in the homeland. I'm but now he's responding. Being quick quarter to I threads that killed Americans inside Afghanistan. And Rick no doubt. This is not just a major crisis for the Biden administration. But it's a task. And he came forward and last night before the nation at times got emotional but also made it very clear that. That message to two did to these ice is terrorists we will punch you down we will find you we will come after you you'll paid the price. How did the president do last night. Yet there there are three things disrupting what is the raw emotion talking about the the father of someone who served out his his late son Beau Biden having served overseas and military capacity. I second I think that line about we will hunt you down the determination he's showing now to say. Did we will be relentless as is Luis said in in the war on terrorism regardless of the of the troop presence in the lack thereof. In Afghanistan the third thing. I think this is set out to meet your it was when he said that the word of the United States matters because I think that cuts in two directions he meant it as a line to ensure. American allies in Afghanistan and beyond that the US will have your back. Did the Americans and Afghan allies of the American effort there over twenty years we'll be evacuated to the extent possible that mission is admission that he now thinks a front and center. But the broader point about the US port battering is something that will reverberate. On the world stage in Afghanistan and well beyond other countries for almost certain to fill the void and any country it is human the United States tacit now know about this track record of what happened in Afghanistan and its devastating and catastrophic. And stage to America's longest war I think that's part of the legacy that president Biden and we will be establishing for himself and for the country on the world stage. And Rick not only does does the but administration. Have what's happening inside Afghanistan but now we have. Thousands of refugees coming into our country and as you heard and and we saw the pictures at at Dulles airport just the influx of these are or refugees on air aircraft in trying to get into shelters I even talked to a friend. There just outside of Dulles airport where she saw the long lines around the corner where many of these evacuees were coming in for shelter the president not only has a crisis overseas that he has to deal with but here in the United States it's going to be a test to see how he handles these humanitarian crisis and also that future. For all these evacuees. That. We need to take care of we are responsible for. This does not and August 31 that is. Mind -- difficult as the logistics and the technical and bureaucratic aspects of trying to evacuate US citizens and Afghan allies over the next 45 days. Are now given this this terrorist threat median exponentially more difficult did you have the huge challenge of processing and dealing with. Trying to get people out of the country after August 31 when the US no longer has. A troop presence of any significance there trying to work with a Taliban government that for two decades. Has been our enemy and that now appears students how major enemies including the and the supposed ice is K elements who worked behind yesterday's horrific attack. Are you have been terrorists fighting with insurgents. Through the ice is K elements. Are our or hate the Taliban they also hate the United States. Incident took rely on that security situation there as well as the V efforts back home to process and to try to make sure you're not releasing people with unsavory past liars or. Criminals or potential terrorists is that some of the morning into the general US population it is a huge huge task and to the point of the White House. President Biden will say this was would have happened at any point. Acquitted of which are almost now or a year from now or ten years ago you'd be dealing with this messy and staged but the fact is that it's real and relevant right now in the middle of the cold in nineteen crisis in the middle of an out of economic concerns and all the other domestic. Crises that that the president is now facing did you have this huge issue of of refugees and would be refugees with the dollars and that is almost certain that there will be Americans and Afghan allies who were left behind after the 31. Recline Willie Martinez thank you both so much.

