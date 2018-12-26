Transcript for 2nd migrant child dies in US custody

We begin with a new details overnight in the southern border war an eight year old migrant boy from Guatemala has died in US custody he's a second migrant child to die in US custody this month. His death comes as president trump continues to push for billions of dollars to fund a border wall at battle that rages on as the government shutdown enters day five today. ABC sept Iran thus begins our coverage from Washington Stephanie good morning. Today in Zachary good morning after speaking with American troops overseas yesterday president trump. Denied collusion with the Russians a dad and he also said he'd be willing to meet with congressional leaders to talk about a budget deal but he's also says he's still doesn't know. When the government will real. Today makes day five of the partial government shutdown an estimated 800000. Federal employees are likely impact it. On Christmas Day. President trump claimed those federal workers to support his position in the fight with Democrats over billions of dollars in funding for the border wall. At many of those workers have said to me communicated. Stay out until you get the funding for the war the president also saying he'll meet with congressional leaders but right now there is no end in sight I can't tell you what the government's got to be up and I can tell you it's not going to be open. Until we have a wall fast whatever they'd like to vote. Congress is still a way for the holiday but many lawmakers are reacting to the death of an eight year old Guatemalan boy who died while in US custody. This is the second immigrant child to die in detention just this month. Democratic representative Jerry Nadler the next house Judiciary Chairman tweeting another tragic death in CBP custody just reinforces the need for the IG. To investigate conditions in CBP's short term holding facilities. And of course in general suitability of such facilities for families. US Customs and Border Protection say the boy died shortly after midnight Tuesday and that he showed signs of quote a potential illness. This is tragic. And we're thinking about his family right now. Just what they must be feeling to have lost a child on Christmas Day. Customs and Border Protection say they've directed medical checks on all of their kids in their custody nationwide that's about 2500. Kits. Now the president has said separately that he plans to visit the US Mexico border in Texas at the end of January to name Zachary. And officials say migrants are entering the US jets at the height of flu season Stephanie think Yale.

