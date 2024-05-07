4 Palestinian children arrive to US from Gaza for medical treatment

Nearly 15,000 children in Gaza have been killed and thousands more have been injured since Oct. 7, 2023, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health.

May 7, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live