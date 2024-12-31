4 relatives, including 3 Americans, shot in Mexico

Three of the four relatives are dead, according to Mexican officials.

December 31, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live