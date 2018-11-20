At least 43 killed in bombing of Afghan religious celebration: Officials

A large explosion targeting a religious gathering in Afghanistan's capital has killed at least 43 people and injured at least 83 others, the country's health ministry said.
Transcript for At least 43 killed in bombing of Afghan religious celebration: Officials
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

