Transcript for 50,000 passengers expected to be affected by airline strike

What became quite obvious to me over the last three to four weeks is that's. The story from the union union cited on a narrative and was thought they fence at that they need it's to have a strike. Hands as I would speaking to the privates in the council I was saying quote why do you want to have a strike and reading the answer was because we can't have a strike. And it was to teach you a lesson. Damage but I was pointing at them but the only people as was teaching a lesson two was our customers they said well. That's just the way it is we've we start of the talks back in January with the the our pundits council on the BC union. That we have proceeded and to give a 20% pay increase back in January. And that's was effectively voted on by the pilots individually right across Germany so we've we've already done a 20% pay increase this year. Big issues of the pilots past where they wanted us to change. Add the pundits who are currently worth the work contractors that the time to offer them direct employment. So we proceeded to do Dutch that we accelerates the process lamb shall have to at the moment over 80% of our privacy our directly employed by Ryan air where we have a meeting a couple of weeks ago was completely obvious to me as they walked in the door for the meeting. Thought they were going to have a strike you know this Friday you know I could pick. They're anything but that's I thought that I was surprised that it is and started in 2:2 AM a Caribbean McDyess. So we had a good meeting we got through a stop so maybe it's just parts of the way the world's works and is a is. Pounds I am and that's that's something that accompany it we'd have to. You know get used to it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.