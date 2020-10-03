60 million people on lockdown in Italy

More
Normally packed with visitors, Venice, Milan, and Rome have been deserted, greatly impacting the Italian economy.
4:47 | 03/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 60 million people on lockdown in Italy

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:47","description":"Normally packed with visitors, Venice, Milan, and Rome have been deserted, greatly impacting the Italian economy.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"69495181","title":"60 million people on lockdown in Italy","url":"/International/video/60-million-people-lockdown-italy-69495181"}