-
Now Playing: Italian PM puts entire country of 60 million into quarantine
-
Now Playing: Ethiopian investigators release report on crash that grounded Boeing's 737 Max
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Mar. 9, 2020
-
Now Playing: 60 million people on lockdown in Italy
-
Now Playing: 2 US service members killed in Iraq
-
Now Playing: North Korea fires at least 3 short-range missiles
-
Now Playing: Italy on lockdown as coronavirus cases increase globally
-
Now Playing: New York reels with largest coronavirus outbreak in US
-
Now Playing: Grand Princess finally allowed to dock at California port
-
Now Playing: Quarantined man: 'It's getting scary here'
-
Now Playing: Green turtle returns to wild after its recovery
-
Now Playing: Harry and Meghan leave their final public engagement as senior royal family members
-
Now Playing: Crufts Dog Show, coronavirus and International Women's Day: World in Photos, March 9
-
Now Playing: Trial begins for suspects in shooting down of 2014 Malaysia Airlines flight
-
Now Playing: People scale prison gates amid riots linked to coronavirus in Italy
-
Now Playing: Inmates at Italian prison climb to roof to protest coronavirus procedures
-
Now Playing: Next steps and expected response from White House on coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Harry and Meghan's final days as working royals
-
Now Playing: Worldwide impact of coronavirus on major sporting events