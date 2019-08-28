600 pounds of marijuana found hidden inside casket in Colombia

More
Police in Colombia arrested the driver of the hearse carrying the casket.
0:42 | 08/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 600 pounds of marijuana found hidden inside casket in Colombia
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:42","description":"Police in Colombia arrested the driver of the hearse carrying the casket. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"65244740","title":"600 pounds of marijuana found hidden inside casket in Colombia","url":"/International/video/600-pounds-marijuana-found-hidden-inside-casket-colombia-65244740"}