Transcript for At least 65 killed in Boko Haram attack on funeral

Right now to Nigeria where authorities believe vocal rom extremists are responsible for the region's deadliest attack of the year. So let's go across the pot to do it McFarland in the London bureau for more good morning Julia. Bunning Kenneth mourning tonight yes grim news imagine David that we can. At least 65 people. Believed to have being killed. And an attack widely attributed to. Welcome her rob in northeast of Nigeria the militants they targeted of people coming hem. From a funeral authorities a suspect that this attack may be in retaliation for villages fighting off the militants. A couple of weeks ago. Welcome her rob of course that now in that tent yet in and that's. Deadly insurgency and not part of the country. A credible there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.