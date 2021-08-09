-
Now Playing: Protests, Hurricane Ida relief, a soldier’s homecoming: World in Photos, Sep. 7.
-
Now Playing: Afghanistan withdrawal, Hurricane Ida, Caldor Fire: Week in Photos
-
Now Playing: Powerful earthquake hits Mexico
-
Now Playing: Taliban announces new government in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, September 7, 2021
-
Now Playing: Long-awaited pretrial begins for Sept. 11 attacks
-
Now Playing: US continuing to aide evacuations from Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Diver and seal share adorable moment
-
Now Playing: 'The View' hosts react to US withdrawal from Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: President Biden to survey Ida’s damage in New York, New Jersey
-
Now Playing: Americans safely evacuate Afghanistan for 1st time since military withdrawal
-
Now Playing: 4 Americans escape Afghanistan by land
-
Now Playing: Families in Australia still celebrate Father's Day despite COVID-19 restrictions
-
Now Playing: Meteor lights up the night sky over Jersey
-
Now Playing: Born conjoined back-to-back, twins finally see each other after surgery
-
Now Playing: Taliban blocks plane from leaving Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Soccer game cut short due to COVID-19 dispute
-
Now Playing: Chairman of Joint Chiefs speaks out on Afghanistan