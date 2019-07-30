Transcript for A$AP Rocky's assault trial in Sweden begins

Are seized the assault trial for a step rocky is underway in Sweden this morning the rapper was arrested on suspicion of assault along with two of his backup performers TMZ obtained video of the altercation. He says he acted in self defense and released video taken moments before the fight. A verdict is expected Friday president trump is among those who supported except rocking criticized Sweden for detaining the rapper for weeks. Before trial and president trump is refusing to let up on Maryland congressman Elijah Cummings despite growing allegations of racism. He at least a new attack overnight claiming billions of dollars pumped into Cummings district has been stolen or wasted. Meanwhile as the president slams Baltimore as rat infested. Is that a larger pushers family owned company is facing allegations that the apartment buildings they own in Baltimore. Our rodent infested in I've been cited for code violations. Carolyn senators say they sent letters to the crush your own company about the alleged violations but never heard back. You've got the Kushner companies. Profit in all over housing that. Is rundown. That's not properly taken care of the president may pretend today that he wants to help Baltimore. But he's been obviously trying to drag it down and Kushner refused to respond to our letter. They pressure and company said its proud to own thousands of apartments in Baltimore area and says it maintains a high quality residential experience.

