A$AP Rocky's trial begins in Sweden

More
The trial comes one month after the rapper was detained in Sweden following footage that went viral showing him allegedly assaulting a Swedish man.
2:42 | 07/30/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A$AP Rocky's trial begins in Sweden

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:42","description":"The trial comes one month after the rapper was detained in Sweden following footage that went viral showing him allegedly assaulting a Swedish man.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"64659357","title":"A$AP Rocky's trial begins in Sweden","url":"/International/video/aap-rockys-trial-begins-sweden-64659357"}