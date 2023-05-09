ABC News Live: At least 13 dead following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

Plus, Police are zeroing in on the social media of the suspect in the Allen, Texas, mall shooting, and the latest from the border as officials prepare for a surge of migrants when Title 42 expires.

May 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live