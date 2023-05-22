ABC News Live: Biden and McCarthy hold high-stakes debt ceiling meeting

Plus, the Idaho murders suspect pleads not guilty in court, and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., announces a presidential run.

May 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live